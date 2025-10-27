Muqam urges KP CM to focus on public welfare instead of rhetoric

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, and PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Monday criticized the newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his remarks about “setting a new history for Pakhtuns,” advising him instead to focus on the welfare and development of the province.

Speaking at a PML-N joining ceremony, where Arbab Zarin Umar of the ANP joined the party along with his family and thousands of supporters, Muqam said the move reflected growing public confidence in the PML-N leadership.

He said the people of KP were disappointed by the performance of the party that had ruled the province for the past 12–13 years, holding it responsible for the region’s backwardness. Muqam lamented that the newly elected CM had yet to announce his cabinet, leaving government machinery in disarray.

The federal minister accused the KP government of engaging in politics over the issue of a prisoner while ignoring key challenges such as law and order, terrorism, education, health, and youth welfare. He urged the CM to present a comprehensive plan for peace and prosperity instead of issuing statements.

Muqam dismissed the CM’s allegations that the federal government was withholding funds, noting that during PTI’s rule at both federal and provincial levels, KP had received substantial allocations and passed four consecutive budgets. He said other provinces were progressing within their own resources without blaming the center.

Commenting on the Afghan issue, Muqam said the state could not allow any province to hold talks with another country, particularly on security matters.

He accused the KP CM and his party of playing into the hands of anti-state elements from India and Afghanistan, adding that the armed forces and national leadership had earned Pakistan respect globally through their sacrifices and efforts for peace.

Muqam advised the provincial leadership to prioritize the welfare of the people and take practical measures for lasting stability.

Recalling development projects initiated under PML-N governments, he cited the M-1 Islamabad–Peshawar Motorway and the Hazara Motorway as examples of Nawaz Sharif’s vision for regional connectivity and progress.

He expressed gratitude to Arbab Zarin Umar and earlier Samar Bilour for joining PML-N, saying their inclusion would further strengthen the party in KP. Muqam reaffirmed his commitment to working for peace in the province alongside the provincial leadership.