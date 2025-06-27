Muqam terms death of 18 tourists in River Swat as great tragedy

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 27 (APP): Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the affected families of River Swat and declared the incident a national tragedy.

“People remained stranded in the river for hours, yet no rescue team arrived,” says Engineer Amir Muqam.

He said this incident is clear proof of the provincial government’s complete failure.

Engr Amir Muqam said that precious lives were lost due to the criminal negligence of the district administration.

Failure to issue a timely warning is a grave act of carelessness, said Engineer Amir Muqam.

He said unavailability of necessary machinery and resources is deeply regrettable.

Amir Muqam instructs that all possible facilities and immediate aid be provided to the victims.