Muqam offers Fateha for eternal peace of Maulana Khanzeb

- Advertisement -

BAJAUR, Jul 15 (APP):Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam, here Tuesday visited the home of the martyred Maulana Khan Zeb in the Nawagai area of Bajaur to offer condolences to the bereaved family and recited Fatiha for the departed soul.

The Federal Minister expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy on behalf of himself and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and prayed for the forgiveness of the martyr.

Amir Muqam said that the martyrdom of Maulana Khan Zaib was a great loss for the entire nation.

“Maulana Khan Zeb was not just a martyr for one political party or one region, but a martyr for the entire nation.”

He stated that such great individuals whether they come from the public or from security forces who make sacrifices are national heroes.

Amir Muqam emphasized that in the war against terrorism, the entire nation and security institutions must move forward with unity and a united voice; only then can peace be established.

He further said that in this time of grief, the government and the entire nation stand with the families of the martyrs and share in their sorrow.

On this occasion, other esteemed individuals, including Farooq Khan, a prominent businessman from Dir residing in Malaysia were also present alongside Amir Muqam.