Muqam inaugurates NADRA registration centre in Poran, Shangla

SHANGLA, Jul 06 (APP):Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, inaugurated a state-of-the-art NADRA Registration Centre in Poran, Shangla here on Saturday.

During his visit, the minister inspected various sections of the centre, including specialized counters and service desks for women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and the general public. He expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for citizens facilitation.

In his address following the inauguration, Engr Muqam said that the NADRA centre was a long-standing demand of the local population, now fulfilled by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to equitable development and public welfare, reiterating that economic growth remains a top priority under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Amir Muqam highlighted recent economic and fiscal achievements, including progress in the stock exchange, a notable decline in inflation, price hike and the stabilization of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Commenting on national security, he said that the swift and strategic decisions by Pakistan’s political and military leadership had thwarted nefarious designs of India during the “Maraka-e-Haq/Operation Iron Wall.”

He noted that Pakistan’s measured and firm response to Indian aggression had enhanced the country’s standing in the international community. The nation’s stance on the Kashmir issue, he added, is globally acknowledged as principled and just.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Engr Muqam said the party, despite ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for over a decade, had failed to deliver on its lofty hallow promises such as the creation of a “Riyasat-e-Madina,” the construction of five million homes, and provision of 10 million jobs. He claimed that public services, especially education and healthcare, deteriorated under PTI’s governance due to poor planning and mismanagement.

He further alleged that PTI is once again attempting to create political unrest through calls for protest after Ashura in an effort to pressure state institutions into releasing its founder.

“The courts are free and independent,” he said. “Anyone who believes they are innocent should approach the judiciary for relief.”

Engr Muqam criticized PTI leadership for abandoning party workers during previous demonstrations, stating that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were disillusioned by PTI’s poor performance and now look to the PML-N for effective governance and employment opportunities similar to those in Punjab.

He also referenced emerging corruption scandals and the recent tragedy in Swat as evidence of poor governance in KP.

Highlighting PML-N’s past achievements, Muqam recalled that under then PM Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan had ended its IMF program in 2016 and launched a comprehensive motorway network connecting Peshawar to Karachi and Gwadar to Hyderabad.

Speaking on religious values, the minister paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their martyrdom in the pursuit of justice and truth. He said the Muslim Ummah holds their sacrifice in the highest regard.

The event concluded with attendees chanting slogans in support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam.