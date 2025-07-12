Sunday, July 13, 2025
Domestic

Muqam expresses condolences on death of sister of former KP CM Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP): Federal Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League (N), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam Saturday expressed condolences on death of sister of former CM KP Pervez Khattak here.
He offered Fateha and extended heartfelt sympathy to family members. He also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.
Senior PMLN leader Pir Zulfiqar Bacha, PML-N District Nowshera President Sahibzada Hamza Pervaiz, General Secretary Mashiat-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Pabbi President Kashif Khan, General Secretary Zahir Khan, Tehsil Nowshera City President Tahir Khan, Tehsil Jahangira Youth Wing President Faizan Khan, President Union Council Amangarh Nowshera Chaudhry Khalid, President Union Council Jalozai Zafar Khan, President PK-88 and Information Secretary of District Nowshera Youth Wing Zarshir were present on the occasion.
