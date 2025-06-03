Multan sewerage revamp priority: ACS

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jun 03 (APP):Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani termed the resolution of Multan’s sewerage problems a significant challenge.

Chairing a briefing at the South Punjab Secretariat, he directed WASA to replace outdated disposal station machinery, prepare a plan for worn-out sewerage lines, and shift disposal stations and tube wells to solar energy—aiming for substantial savings.

He also called for schemes to extend water and sewerage facilities to newly-developed residential areas and acknowledged improved the WASA performance after JICA-supplied equipment.

MD WASA Khalid Raza Khan informed that 98 per cent work on current projects was completed and 10 new sewerage schemes worth Rs 10 billion had been proposed, with Rs 2.5 billion requested in the new budget.

The Chowngi No 9 disposal station upgradation had been 79 per cent completed costing Rs. 3.43 billion, and will benefit Bosan Road, Hussain Agahi, Doulat Gate, and Rasheedabad. Five out of ten pumps were now operational.

It was also revealed that the Asian Development Bank had finalized master planning for urban flooding, WASA revenue has tripled to Rs 1.8 billion, and 65 per cent of Multan’s population has sewerage coverage, while 55 per cent received water supply. WASA currently has 930 vacant posts out of 2,216.