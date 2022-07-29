Muharram-ul-Haram moon not sighted

QUETTA, Jul 29 (APP): Muharram-ul-Haram moon has not been sighted in any part of country, therefore first of Muharram will fall on 31st July, 2022.

This was announced by Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad here on Friday night. He announced that the Muharram-ul-Haram moon was not sighted due to dense cloudy weather condition in most areas of Pakistan.

He was chairing the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting at the deputy commissioner office in Quetta.

Abdul Khabir said they did not receive testimony of moon sighting from any nook and cranny of the country. Therefore, it was decided with mutual understanding of all the members of the committee that 1st Muharram-ul-Haram, 1444 Hijri would fall on Sunday, July 31 and the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram would be on Tuesday, August 9, he added.

On this occasion, he urged the people to create an environment of peace and interfaith harmony and to promote the Message of Pakistan to avert any untoward incident in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Abdul Khabir said it was the moral and religious obligation of every Muslim to project the Message of Pakistan as much as one could do.

In the end of the meeting, he prayed for the unity of Muslim ummah across the world, safety and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain, sovereignty and stability of Pakistan and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s members who attended the meeting were included Maulana Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Allama Syed Ali Qarar Naqvi, Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Mufti Yousuf Kashmiri, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, Mufti Fazl Jameel Rizvi, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, Maulana Asad Zikriya Qasmi, and Pir syed Shahid Ali Jillani and zonal committee members.