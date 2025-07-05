Muharram 9th processions peacefully conclude amid tight security

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 05 (APP): The ‘Alam and Zuljinnah’ mourning processions of 9th Muharram concluded peacefully here on Saturday amid tight security arrangements after passing through traditional routes.

The main Muharram 9th procession “Alam-Abbas” appeared from the Imambargah Bammu Shah at around 7:00 a.m. and concluded at Imambargah Latu Faqeer around Zuhr prayer.

It passed through its traditional routes Thalla Bhoora Shah, Hussaini chowk, Thala Fazal Abbas Shah, Thalla Imam Zainul Abideen, Khumeni Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Thalla Hazrat Abbas, Mohallah Dr Jalal Hussain, Alamdar Chowk, Mohallah Ghayanwala and Imambargah Haider Shah Shirazi.

The various small processions taken out from the suburbs of the city including Thala-I, Thala-II and Mohalla Qasaban also joined this main procession as it passed through different Thalas and Imambargahs.

The mourners, people of all age groups and children, were reciting Noha-Khwani on the routes.

The ‘Sabeels’ of different drinks were also arranged on almost all the routes of the processions.

The district administration and police have made tight security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district.

The police personnel are also deployed on the routes of the procession besides ensuring monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Different streets were sealed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), led by its Incharge Inayatullah swept the routes before and after the passage of processions.

SP City Ali Hamza, DSP Muhammad Adnan and other police officials concerned regularly pay visits to various places and procession routes to review security arrangements and ensure foolproof security.