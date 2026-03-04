MPA Shahani distributes 218 cattle among divorcee, widowed women in Layyah, 149 more women to get animals on Mar 6

LAYYAH, Mar 04 (APP): In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give financial independence to destitute women, MPA Saima Ata Shahani distributed cows and buffaloes among 218 divorcees, widowed and deserving women here Wednesday while another 149 women will get their livelihood support at another ceremony scheduled Friday, Mar 6.

CM Maryam’s Rs 2 billion initiative i.e ‘Livestock Assets Program’ was an innovative step to strengthen economically disadvantaged women in twelve districts, Saima Ata Shahani said while addressing a ceremony at the Hafizabad campus of University of Layyah.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar, Regional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nizamuddin, ADCG Layyah Shabbir Ahmed Dogar, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Tariq Gaddara, Campus Director Dr. Muhammad Ali, PML-N District President Mehr Aslam Sumra, Noor Mehboob Malwana, Deputy Directors Dr. Muhammad Kashif, Dr. Ifraheem and Dr. Arif Iqbal, besides media representatives and a large number of rural women.

MPA Samia Ata Shahani said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a major initiative for deserving women in South Punjab and added that the historic initiative would enable women to earn a dignified livelihood and support their families. Women present there expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

DC Layyah Asif Ali Dogar said the program is a practical step toward empowering financially vulnerable women, adding that free livestock assets are being provided to deserving women on merit to create income opportunities at the household level.

Total of 367 deserving women in Layyah district will benefit from the scheme, he said adding that 218 women received animals today and another 149 will be provided free cows and buffaloes at a ceremony on Friday, Mar 6 at Kiror Lal Eisan.

Through one woman, an entire household is being supported, he remarked.

Regional Director Livestock Dr. Ghulam Nizamuddin said that deserving women were identified through a process of transparent scrutiny and balloting, adding that 218 women from Layyah and Chobara tahsils received assets today and 149 remaining deserving women will get their livestock assets on Mar 6 in tehsil Kiror Lal Eisan.