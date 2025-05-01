MPA Manshaullah Butt attends Labour Day ceremony

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, May 01 (APP):Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that the whole world recognises the craftsmanship of the workers and skilled workers of Sialkot.

The surgical instruments and tools, leather products and sports equipment made by their hands are in demand all over the world due to their quality and durability.

Similarly, the industrialists here are working to promote the exports of Sialkot to other countries by carrying the flag of Pakistan and are serving the country by earning billions of dollars of valuable foreign exchange, which the government and the people appreciate.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of “International Labour Day” organised by the Pakistan Workers Federation Punjab as the chief guest.

President Pakistan Workers Federation Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, Rafique Mughal and Yousaf Bajwa, along with officials and representatives of various workers’ unions attended the ceremony.

Upon the arrival of MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, the workers’ union gave him a warm welcome and presented demands regarding the rights of the labours.

Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has not only increased the minimum wage of the labour but has also issued instructions to the state institutions to ensure its implementation.

He said that whenever the opportunity arose, our government successfully completed projects like Social Security Hospital, Quaid-e-Azam Workers Public School and Workers Colony for workers.

MPA said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ration card program has been formally launched. A subsidy of Rs 40 billion, a monthly relief of Rs 3,000 and a 20 percent discount on food items, all these are practical implementations of the promises made to the working class.

He said that efforts are underway to establish another Labour Colony in Sialkot.