MPA lauds CM Maryam Nawaz for launching mega development projects in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 08 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Riffat Abbasi on Tuesday praised Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching multi-billion-rupee development projects aimed at improving Rawalpindi’s infrastructure.

She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, calling the initiatives a major step towards the city’s progress and prosperity.

Talking to APP, Riffat Abbasi said that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, Punjab is progressing steadily, with major development projects now underway across the province, including in Rawalpindi.

She said that Maryam Nawaz is earning recognition globally and is now being called the “Iron Lady” for her commitment, honesty, and tireless efforts to serve the people.

“Maryam Nawaz is working day and night to fulfill her promises. Her leadership is bringing real change to the lives of the people,” Abbasi added.