MPA expresses resent on slow pace of ongoing development projects in Killa Saifullah

QUETTA, Oct 29 (APP): Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulvi Noorullah inspected the ongoing development works of Labor Teaching Hospital Muslim Bagh and expressed his dissatisfaction on slow pace and quality of development works in Killa Saifullah on Wednesday.

He obtained detailed information from the staff present on the spot and tried to find out the reasons for the delay.

Maulvi Noorullah immediately called XEN and the contractor over the phone and directed that the pace of work be accelerated and no compromise be made on the quality of construction.

He said that delays in public interest projects are intolerable and the concerned departments should fulfill their responsibilities honestly.

MPA Maulvi Noorullah expressed his determination that all the ongoing development projects in the area would be regularly monitored so that better facilities could be provided to the public.