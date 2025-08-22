Friday, August 22, 2025
HomeDomesticMoU signed to ensure availability of certified seeds for farmers
Domestic

MoU signed to ensure availability of certified seeds for farmers

2
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Aug 22 (APP): Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which certified seeds of PSC would be available for farmers at Fauji Fertilizer Company’s Sona Sales Centers.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo was present on the occasion.
Punjab Agriculture (Task Force) Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Fauji Fertilizer Company Chief Commercial Officer Muhammad Ali Janjua signed the MoU.
This agreement between Punjab Seed Corporation and Fauji Fertilizer Company would not only ensure easy availability of quality and certified seeds to farmers but also help boost agricultural productivity.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan