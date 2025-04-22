33.8 C
Domestic

MoU signed between IUB, Helping Hands to collaborate on welfare initiatives

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 22 (APP):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has signed an MoU with Helping Hand for Relief and Development to collaborate on various academic and welfare initiatives.
The Department of Social Work will serve as the Focal Department from the university’s side for this partnership. Focal Person from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha briefed all participants about the future scope and potential of this partnership, emphasizing its significance for student development and community service in South Punjab. Under the MoU, both institutions will work together to offer student internships, co-paid internships, scholarships, collaborative research opportunities, and campus-based welfare activities. A dedicated student club will also be established to promote student engagement and welfare initiatives in collaboration with Helping Hand for Relief and Development.
The MoU signing ceremony was chaired by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti and Country Director Helping Hand for Relief and Development Saleem Ahmed Mansoori. Registrar IUB Shaji ur Rehman appreciated the Helping Hand for Relief and Development contribution for human rights through youth engagement. Country Director Helping Hand for Relief and Development Saleem Ahmed Mansoori thanked the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for youth led initiatives and promised Helping Hand for Relief and Development collaboration for youth welfare.
A water filtration plant installed by Helping Hand for Relief and Development was also inaugurated on this occasion. The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sajid Faculty of Veterinary, Dr. Muhammad Latif Malik Principal Officer Office of The Estate Care, Salman Qureshi Chief Warden, Touseef Anwar Executive Engineer, representatives of Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Sajid Ali Chadar, Dr. Jodat, Naveed Kaim Khani, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Qurat ul Ain, Salman Khan, Ahmed Nawaz, Special Education faculty members, Aks e Noor,  Faiza Ramzan, Dr. Abida Firdous Warden of Girls’ Hostels.
