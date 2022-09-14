Motorways Police recovered 20kg drugs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): The Motorways Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs near the highway M-1 Peshawar.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, the drugs included 20kg of heroin

which was recovered from a sack.

During patrolling near the highway M-1 Peshawar, the highway police found a sack in an abandoned condition and checked it on the basis of suspicion.

While checking the sack a total of 20kg of heroin was recovered from it which was seized and the the search operation for the accused was started.

Later, the drugs were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar for further legal action.