Motorway police save passenger’s life after heart attack near Multan

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) demonstrated exceptional professionalism and prompt response by saving the life of a passenger who suffered a heart attack on the motorway near Multan.

According to NHMP spokesperson, the incident occurred near Sub-Sector M-4, Multan, when a passenger onboard a bus suddenly experienced severe chest pain. Upon receiving the emergency call, sub inspectors Majid Hussain and Mubashir Hussain of the NHMP immediately reached the scene and provided first aid to the affected passenger.

The officers coordinated with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) medical team, and the patient was swiftly shifted to Nishtar-II Hospital in an FWO ambulance for further treatment.

The timely intervention saved the passenger’s life. Hospital sources later confirmed that the patient’s condition was out of danger, spokesman Syed Imran Ahmad said.

Passengers and bus staff highly appreciated the prompt assistance and dedication shown by the Motorway Police, lauding their commitment to public service.