Motorway M5 closed to all traffic

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP):National Highway Authority (NHA) on Sunday said that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

NHA sorces told APP that there is a risk of breaching the motorway due to erosion of flood water.

Meanwhile, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has also confirmed that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said that PDMA Punjab, NHA and the concerned administration are taking steps to save the motorway, sandbags and stones are being used to save the motorway from major erosion points.

The DG PDMA says that there will be a clear reduction in flood water in Jalalpur Pirwala in the next 24 hours. The water flow in the rivers of Punjab is decreasing rapidly.

He said that the water flow at Panjnad has reduced to 3 lakh 92 thousand.