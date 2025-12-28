Motorcyclist killed, woman critically injured in tractor-trolley crash on Lahore Road, Chiniot

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Dec 28 (APP): A tragic road accident near Lahore Road Liaquatabad on Sunday, claimed the life of a man and left a woman critically injured after a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley.

According to Rescue 1122, an ambulance rushed to the scene promptly after receiving information, and rescue operations were swiftly initiated. Rescue officials confirmed that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Qaiser, son of Muhammad Anwar, aged 41 and a resident of Lahore Road, Chiniot. After completion of legal formalities, his body was handed over to the bereaved family.

The injured woman, identified as Taslim Bibi, wife of Muhammad Qaiser, aged 35, sustained critical injuries in the collision and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for emergency treatment.

Rescue 1122 sources said that the concerned authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident.