Motorcyclist dies in collision in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, Jul 16 (APP):A motorcyclist lost his life after a collision with a loading vehicle near Adda Sabrabad in Tehsil Chaubara of Layyah.

According to rescue officials,Muhammad Akhtar(35) r/o Chak No.378/TDA,died on the spot after a head-on crash with the vehicle.The driver of the loading vehicle fled the scene.

The accident occurred due to over-speeding and negligence by both drivers.

Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot,shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ),Layyah.

Police registered a case while launching an investigation.