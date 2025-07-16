Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Motorcyclist dies in collision in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, Jul 16 (APP):A motorcyclist lost his life after a collision with a loading vehicle near Adda Sabrabad in Tehsil Chaubara of Layyah.
According to rescue officials,Muhammad Akhtar(35) r/o Chak No.378/TDA,died on the spot after a head-on crash with the vehicle.The driver of the loading vehicle fled the scene.
The accident occurred due to over-speeding and negligence by both drivers.
Rescue 1122 teams reached on the spot,shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ),Layyah.
Police registered a case while launching an investigation.
