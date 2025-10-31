Motorcyclist dies in accident

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 31 (APP):A tragic road accident occurred near Dasti Wala Stop on Friday when a coaster bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the instant death of the motorcyclist, Rescue 1122 reported.

Following the accident, an enraged crowd at the scene set the coaster bus on fire. Rescue 1122 emergency teams immediately reached the spot and began firefighting operations to control and extinguish the blaze.

The body of the deceased was covered with a Rescue 1122 body sheet and shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the situation was brought under control after the timely response of emergency teams, preventing further loss of life or property