Friday, October 31, 2025
HomeDomesticMotorcyclist dies in accident
Domestic

Motorcyclist dies in accident

3
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Oct 31 (APP):A tragic road accident occurred near Dasti Wala Stop on Friday when a coaster bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the instant death of the motorcyclist, Rescue 1122 reported.
Following the accident, an enraged crowd at the scene set the coaster bus on fire. Rescue 1122 emergency teams immediately reached the spot and began firefighting operations to control and extinguish the blaze.
The body of the deceased was covered with a Rescue 1122 body sheet and shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the situation was brought under control after the timely response of emergency teams, preventing further loss of life or property
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan