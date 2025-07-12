Motorcycles distributed among para-veterinary staff in a ceremony

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 12 (APP): Another revolutionary initiative has been taken under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz to strengthen the livestock sector.

The Livestock Department organized a ceremony at the Livestock Complex Rawalpindi to distribute motorcycles among para-veterinary staff.

A total of 50 motorcycles were given to field staff in Rawalpindi district to help improve veterinary services and reach remote areas more efficiently.

Member Provincial Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate was the chief guest of the ceremony.

He praised the efforts of CM Maryam Nawaz, saying she is working for the development of every sector. He added that while the government is providing resources to departments, it is now the responsibility of the departments to serve the people better.

Divisional Director Livestock Dr Naveed Sahar Zaidi said the Punjab government is paying special attention to the livestock sector, which plays a vital role in the national economy.

He added that the Livestock Department exceeded its export targets last year, showing its best performance.