Friday, February 6, 2026
HomeDomesticMotorcycle tyre burst kills infant in Gujrat
Domestic

Motorcycle tyre burst kills infant in Gujrat

9
- Advertisement -
GUJRAT, Feb 06 (APP): An eight-month-old infant was killed while two other people were injured in a motorcycle accident near Khohar, Sara-i-Alamgir.
According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the accident occurred when a motorcycle tyre burst, causing the two-wheeler to skid and overturn. The deceased infant was identified as Daniyal, son of Adil Ahmed.
The injured were identified as Zakia Kanwal, wife of Adil Ahmed, aged 26, a resident of Baisa Kalan, Sara-i-Alamgir, and Abdullah, son of Sharif, aged 17, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin.
Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and provided the first aid to the injured before shifting them, along with the body, to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Sara-i-Alamgir.
Rescue spokesperson said the motorcycle was traveling from Sara-i-Alamgir to Mandi Bahauddin when the tyre burst. As a result, the infant sustained severe internal head injuries and died on the spot, while the woman suffered a suspected head injury and the teenage boy received minor injuries to his hand and face.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan