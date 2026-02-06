Motorcycle tyre burst kills infant in Gujrat

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Feb 06 (APP): An eight-month-old infant was killed while two other people were injured in a motorcycle accident near Khohar, Sara-i-Alamgir.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the accident occurred when a motorcycle tyre burst, causing the two-wheeler to skid and overturn. The deceased infant was identified as Daniyal, son of Adil Ahmed.

The injured were identified as Zakia Kanwal, wife of Adil Ahmed, aged 26, a resident of Baisa Kalan, Sara-i-Alamgir, and Abdullah, son of Sharif, aged 17, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and provided the first aid to the injured before shifting them, along with the body, to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Sara-i-Alamgir.

Rescue spokesperson said the motorcycle was traveling from Sara-i-Alamgir to Mandi Bahauddin when the tyre burst. As a result, the infant sustained severe internal head injuries and died on the spot, while the woman suffered a suspected head injury and the teenage boy received minor injuries to his hand and face.