Motorcycle theft suspect behind bars: ICT Police recover 6 stolen bikes & weapons

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Noon Police team carried out a major operation and arrested a key member of a motorcycle theft gang involved in multiple cases. During the operation, six stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees were recovered along with weapons and ammunition.

An official told APP on Monday that the arrested suspect was identified as Shehryar alias Sherry, a habitual offender with several criminal cases already registered against him.

According to the official, the accused confessed to his involvement in multiple theft incidents during preliminary interrogation. The suspect has been booked under relevant sections of law and further investigation is underway.

DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that all legal formalities will be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused. He added that large-scale operations are being conducted against organized and active criminal gangs across the capital, and no one involved in criminal activities will be spared.