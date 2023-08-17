Mother, two sons killed over property dispute

murder story

MALAKAND, Aug 17 (APP)::A mother, along with her two sons, was tragically killed due to a property dispute here in Ghawar Kale near Skhakot while the culprits managed to escape from the crime scene, police said on Thursday.

The victims and the perpetrators had been embroiled in a long-standing conflict over land ownership.

The people kept the bodies of the deceased mother and sons on the main GT Road and closed the main road for all kinds of traffic. They demanded for early arrest of the killers involved in the bloody incident.

Due to the road closure and extreme heat, the passengers in the vehicles faced severe difficulties. Later, the crowd was dispersed after receiving assurances from the authorities about the arrest of the murderers.

