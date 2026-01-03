More than 15 million calls received on 15 in 2025

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP):Annual Performance Report of the commendable achievements of Punjab Safe Cities Authority has been released for the year 2025.

According to the details, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority achieved significant achievements in public safety, emergency response and effective use of modern technology during the year 2025, the details of which were released in the annual performance report.

According to the Safe City reported data, more than 15 million calls were received during 2025 by 15 helpline police counters, that were addressed according to the law.

According to the Safe City sources, the Smart Safe Cities project was further expanded to 24 cities, which resulted in significant progress in making Punjab a safe, peaceful, integrated and modern province.