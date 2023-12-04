More facilities stressed for welfare of people with disabilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 04 (APP): Speakers at a ceremony underlined the need for taking solid measures for the welfare of people with disabilities.

The ceremony where wheelchairs and tricycles were distributed among several individuals with disabilities was held under the auspices of Sahara Center, an NGO in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-leader Fazl (JUI-F) Kafil Ahmed Nazami was the chief guest who announced a Rs 100,000 donation for the center and expressed his full cooperation in mitigating difficulties for people with disabilities.

He also stressed that during the construction of mosques, madrasas, walking paths, courts, and police stations, efforts should be made to construct easy access for individuals with disabilities.

The founder of the Sahara Social Organization, President Aamir Sohail Saddozai, emphasized the need to increase the quota in government jobs for disabled individuals and take necessary steps to ensure their rights.

Sahara Center’s founder member and senior journalist Saeed Allah Marwat said that it was unfortunate that although a generous person donated land for the Sahara Complex, some individuals not only made the project unsuccessful.

The Superintendent of the Social Welfare Office, Amjad Parvez, mentioned that there are more than seven thousand disabled individuals in Dera, and they can obtain a disability certificate from the Social Welfare Office to avail themselves of government assistance.

Rafiqullah Kundi, the advocate, expressed gratitude during the welcome speech, stating that observing day aimed to raise awareness for better treatment of disabled individuals in society.

Abul Azam Turabi, executive member of Sahara Organization and journalist, emphasized that helping disabled individuals would enable them to play a significant role for their families, society, and the nation.

President of the District Bar Association, Dera, Irfan Advocate, was also present on the occasion.