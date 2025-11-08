More 999 dengue cases test positive across Sindh

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 08 (APP): The Sindh Health Department has issued a fresh report on confirmed dengue cases across the province, stating that a total of 5,150 dengue tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, out of which 999 were confirmed positive.

According to the data, 3,827 tests were conducted in Karachi Division with 535 positive cases confirmed, while in Hyderabad Division 1,323 tests were carried out resulting in 464 positive cases.

Sindh Health Secretary Rehan Baloch highlighted a notable decline in dengue positivity in Hyderabad, where the positivity rate has dropped from 46 percent last week to 35 percent.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and has adopted an effective strategy to curb the spread of dengue.

During the last 24 hours, 105 new dengue patients were admitted to government hospitals across the province, while private hospitals reported 87 new admissions. Meanwhile, 121 patients recovered and were discharged from public hospitals and 97 from private facilities.

No dengue-related death was reported in the province during this period.The Health Secretary further stated that the number of dengue cases recorded across Sindh this month has reached 6,199, while the total number of cases reported so far this year has risen to 11,763.

Currently, 226 dengue patients are admitted in government hospitals and 203 in private hospitals across Sindh. A total of 983 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in public sector hospitals — 256 in Karachi, 165 in Hyderabad, and 562 across the rest of the province. In the private sector, 475 beds have been reserved — including 200 in Karachi, 209 in Hyderabad, and 66 in the remaining districts.

Monitoring efforts continue as the health department is currently receiving data from 56 laboratories across the province. Of them, 38 laboratories in Karachi including 12 public and 26 private facilities are conducting dengue testing. In Hyderabad, 18 laboratories are functional for dengue diagnostics, including 7 government-run and 11 privately operated labs.