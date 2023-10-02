More 88 gas pilferers caught, 4.9m fine imposed

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP): The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown, disconnected another 88 connections over violations in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, imposing a fine of Rs 4.982 million to gas pilferers.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, teams continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 88 connections and 82 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected six connections on illegal use of gas while another six connections on the use of compressor. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected five connections on the use of compressor while another one against illegal use, 16 under billing cases processed.

The company disconnected two connections on illegal use of gas, five connections on the use of compressor and four under billing cases have been processed in Multan. The team also lodged one FIR against gas thieves.

In Sheikhupura, 15 connections were disconnected by the region and 62 under billing cases processed, the team also booked Rs 3.432M against under billing cases.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 26 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections, the regional team also booked Rs 1.55M against gas theft.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected one connection on use of compressor. The regional team in Sargodha disconnected one connection on use of compressor.

The team in Gujranwala, four meters were disconnected on the use of compressor while another one on illegal use of gas.