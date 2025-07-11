Monsoon plantation drive inaugurated in Tank

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 11 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan on Friday launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting fruit-bearing saplings, marking the beginning of a province-wide green initiative under the public welfare agenda of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The campaign, initiated in collaboration with the Forest Department, aimed to significantly increase forest cover during the monsoon season, with a special focus on planting fruit-bearing trees.

The drive is being carried out under the directives of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable greenery across the region.

Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam, Tehsildar Umar Farooq, Naib Tehsildar Armanullah, and officials from the Revenue Department were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Tanvir Khan emphasized the critical role of tree plantation in combating environmental degradation, curbing pollution, and ensuring a healthier future for coming generations.

He urged upon the citizens, students, government officials, and civil society organizations to actively participate in the national plantation drive.

“Unchecked deforestation has led to serious environmental issues. Increasing forest cover is essential to counter climate change and global warming. Every citizen must contribute by planting more trees,” he added.