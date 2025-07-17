Monsoon orchard plantation drive inaugurated in Upper South Waziristan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jul 17 (APP):As part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s public agenda program and under the directives of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafar-ul-Islam, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Fazal Wadood Safi officially launched the Monsoon Fruit Orchard Plantation Campaign 2025.

The initiative began with a high-level meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner and attended by heads of all line departments.

During the session, relevant departments were instructed to submit plant demands promptly, ensure active participation in the campaign, and mobilize their teams for its effective implementation.

Following the meeting, the deputy commissioner formally inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling.

The event was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and senior district officials, all of whom took part in the plantation activity and pledged their full support.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safi remarked that planting trees is a form of Sadaqah-e-Jariyah (ongoing charity), essential not only for environmental well-being but also for securing the future of coming generations. He called on government officials, institutions, students, and the general public to take active part in the national campaign and to ensure the protection and care of the newly planted trees.