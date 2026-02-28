MOFA Liaison Office Hosts Iftar to Promote Interfaith Harmony

KARACHI, Feb 28 (APP): The Liaison Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Karachi hosted an interfaith and intercultural diplomatic Iftar dinner at the State Guest House, bringing together members of the diplomatic community and representatives from various walks of life.

The event was attended by diplomats from different countries, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Consuls General, Honorary Consuls, business leaders, journalists, religious scholars, intellectuals and members of civil society. The gathering aimed to highlight the spiritual message of Ramadan, promote interfaith harmony and cultural dialogue, and underscore Pakistan’s positive, balanced and responsible role at the global level.

The presence of Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, was warmly welcomed and described as a reflection of the strong and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Oman.

Addressing the participants, Director General of the Foreign Liaison Office Karachi, Muhammad Irfan Soomro, observed that the current global landscape is marked by uncertainty, regional conflicts, rising extremism and growing social divisions. He emphasized that meaningful dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect are essential for achieving sustainable peace.

He further noted that the land of Sindh is enriched by the teachings of Sufi saints, particularly the great poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, whose universal message of humanity, love and goodwill remains highly relevant in today’s global context.

Speakers at the event highlighted that Ramadan is a month of patience, sacrifice, compassion, self-accountability and social responsibility—values that foster balance, moderation and justice in international relations.