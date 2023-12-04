Modification can attract domestic and foreign investors: Saqib Rafiq

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq has said that diversification in Pakistan’s capital market can help expand and broaden investment options beyond traditional avenues.

He made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of Invest Expo 2023 organized by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) with the support of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other capital market entries.

Pakistan’s capital market has primarily revolved around equities and government securities, but efforts have been made to diversify and develop other investment instruments to attract both domestic and foreign investors, he added.

Saqib also lauded SECP’s role in maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace, ensuring investor rights and interests were protected through regulatory safeguards.

The expo showcased the financial sector from stock brokers, commodities brokers, mutual funds, insurance, and micro-finance companies, aiming to promote safe investment alternatives.

The expo celebrated the empowerment of investors, emphasizing the critical importance of investor awareness for a robust financial ecosystem.