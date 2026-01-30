Modern sports hostel set up at Gomal University to support inter-university events

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Jan 30 (APP): Gomal University has taken a significant step toward the promotion of sports and the welfare of athletes by converting the historic building of the Department of Sports Sciences and Physical Education into a modern Sports Hostel after comprehensive renovation.

The project preserves the legacy and memories associated with the old structure while transforming it into a fully equipped residential facility designed to meet the contemporary needs of student-athletes. The new hostel will serve as an ideal accommodation centre for current and future players.

Gomal University regularly hosts Inter-Colleges and Inter-Universities zonal competitions. This year, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has once again entrusted the university with the hosting of four major tournaments; cricket, football, volleyball and field hockey. These events attract athletes from various universities located across the southern districts for whom proper and organised accommodation had long been a pressing requirement.

Keeping this need in view, Director Sports Gomal University, Dr Waseem Khan, initiated the renovation project on the special directives of Vice Chancellor Gomal University, Professor Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. The project was completed successfully and on time, resulting in the establishment of a modern Sports Hostel.

During the upcoming zonal competitions scheduled for February, the Sports Directorate will organise a formal sports camp for participating athletes. Players arriving from Tank and Paharpur will be provided with accommodation along with all necessary facilities.

The Sports Directorate, Gomal University, has expressed sincere gratitude to Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Registrar Gomal University Zahir Shah Marwat, the Land Officer and the Works Directorate for their cooperation and dedicated efforts, which ensured the timely and efficient completion of this important project.

The initiative is being widely seen as a positive development for strengthening sports infrastructure at Gomal University and enhancing the overall experience of visiting and local athletes alike.