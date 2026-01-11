Modern sewage system introduced in CBD NSIT City

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP):The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab) has

once again raised the bar in urban development by introducing a revolutionary 100-year life

sewage system at Nawaz Sharif IT City (NSIT City), marking a first-of-its-kind initiative

in Pakistan’s urban infrastructure landscape.

The CBD sources said that it had crossed another milestone in NSIT infrastructure.

CBD NSIT City has introduced a modern sewage system. The sewerage system in NSIT City is

sufficient for the sewage needs of the next 100 years, the sewage system is four times

more durable than the normal sewage system.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated at CBD Punjab,

“We are committed to redefining urban infrastructure standards in Pakistan”.