Modern lab to be set up at Punjab Dental Hospital: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the establishment of a modern laboratory at Punjab Dental Hospital to enhance diagnostic and treatment facilities for patients.

The announcement was made while chairing the 31st meeting of the Board of Management at De Montmorency College of Dentistry on Thursday. During the meeting, the performance of the institution was reviewed, and formal approval was granted for setting up a new anesthesia department at the college.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to upgrade healthcare services at Punjab Dental Hospital, Lahore. He emphasized that improving patient care and addressing staff shortages are among the government’s top priorities.

The minister assured that the shortage of doctors at De Montmorency College of Dentistry will be addressed on a priority basis to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Board of Management Professor Muhammad Usman Akhtar, Management Expert Muhammad Anwar Rashid, Muhammad Shah Jahan, Principal Professor Nabila Riaz Mirza, Deputy Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Tayyab Tahir, MS Dr. Farah Hamid, officials from the Finance Department, and other board members.