Modern agricultural machinery helps reduce smog, boosts yields in Punjab: Marriyum

NANKANA SAHIB, Oct 26 (APP):Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that introduction of modern agricultural machinery has not only helped reduce air pollution but also increased crop productivity and farmers’ incomes across the province.

During a detailed visit here on Sunday, she reviewed the province’s anti-smog initiatives and was briefed on the E-Mechanisation and Smog Control Programme being implemented by the Department of Agriculture.

Marriyum Aurangzeb described the use of Super Seeders, Mulchers, and Kubota machines as a “revolutionary step” in the fight against smog, adding that these technologies are transforming Punjab’s agricultural landscape.

“Topsoil degradation caused by stubble burning weakens the land; therefore, incorporating crop residue into the soil is essential,” she stressed.

The minister revealed that within just four days, the provincial government had provided Rs. 15 billion in financial assistance to farmers under the Kisan Card scheme, while modern machinery is being provided at a 60pc subsidy. Thousands of farmers are now purchasing balers independently, giving rise to a rapidly expanding stubble-baling industry, she noted.

Highlighting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, Ms. Aurangzeb said that the foundation for a modern and sustainable agricultural system had been laid in Punjab. “Through e-mechanisation, we are not only building a stronger economy but also ensuring a cleaner environment,” she said.

Citing official data, she pointed out that 90,000 fewer patients suffering from respiratory and lung diseases were admitted to hospitals this year compared to last year — clear evidence, she said, of the success of the government’s anti-smog policy. “Burning stubble is a crime — save the soil, save the air, and secure the future,” she urged.

Marriyum declared that Punjab’s agriculture has entered a new era, stating, “The farmer’s hands have now been replaced by machines.”

According to a report presented by the Agriculture Department, harvesting has been completed on three million acres out of a total 6.4 million acres, while 400,000 acres of land have been saved from stubble burning, resulting in a significant reduction in air pollution across the province.

The report further stated that Super Seeder technology simultaneously distributes seed, fertilizer, and water, leading to higher yields with reduced water use, and achieving an average increase of 12 maunds per acre.

Currently, 91 balers and Kubota machines are operational across Punjab, and over 750,000 bales have been processed. The government has also imposed Rs. 4.5 million in fines on habitual violators, registered 61 FIRs, and issued notices to 73,000 farmers to discourage stubble burning.

The Department of Agriculture also informed that all four motorways in the province have been mapped under a real-time monitoring network, enabling rapid response teams to reach any reported fire site within an hour.