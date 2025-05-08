35.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticMock exercise held at girls school
Domestic

Mock exercise held at girls school

An injured is being rescued during a full scale emergency mock exercise at Quetta International Airport
APP33-130923 QUETTA: September13 - An injured is being rescued during a full scale emergency mock exercise at Quetta International Airport. APP/TZD/ABB
6
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, May 08 (APP):In view of the prevailing situation in the country, a mock exercise was held at Government Comprehensive Girls School, Madina Town on Thursday.
The exercise commenced by ringing a siren,signaling the start of the drill,during which students practiced practiced dealing with emergency situations
Additional Commissioner General Tayyab Sami, District Education Officer Sardar Muhammad Sajid, Principal Qamar Sultana, Chief Instructor Hafiz Adnan, Rescue-1122 Safety Officer Ghulam Murtaza
were also present on the occasion.
Practical training was imparted to the students to deal with any untoward situation.The aim was to equip them with personal skills and raise awareness about safety protocols.
ADC Tayyab Sami said that the education department has initiated several proactive measures to enhance safety in schools.
Students participated enthusiastically in the exercise, demonstrating keen interest in learning emergency response techniques.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan