Mock exercise conducted to deal emergency situation

CHINIOT, May 08 (APP):The district administration and supporting agencies were ready to deal with the current emergency situation, and a mock exercise was conducted in that regard, an official source said on Thursday

Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, Elite Force conducted mock exercises with students at the grounds of Government Islamia College.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed led the exercise.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Rana Muhammad Umar, Talha Saeed, District Emergency Officer, Tahira Khan, the Civil Defense Officer and officers from other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

The personnel of Civil Defense and Rescue 1122 participated in emergency response and disaster prevention exercises.

First aid was provided to the injured on the spot and the dead bodies were shifted to a safe place and a hospital.

The students of various institutions also participated.

All institutions are mobilized to protect the lives of citizens in the current emergency situation. In the coming days, students of more educational institutions will also be trained to deal with the situation. The aim of the mock exercises is to enable students to cope with possible emergencies.