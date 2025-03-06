23.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticMNSUA orgaines faculty training programme
Domestic

MNSUA orgaines faculty training programme

8
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Mar 06 (APP):The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), organised a specialised micro-teaching training programme under the ‘National Outreach Programme for Higher Education Phase II’.
Thirty faculty members attended the training  and concluded with a week-long series of interactive sessions and analytical discussions. The training was imparted by Prof Dr. Aslam Adeeb from Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the last week. He delivered expert guidance on ‘Teaching Philosophy’. Participants presented on assigned topics, which were critically evaluated by the training panelists, offering constructive feedback to enhance pedagogical skills.
MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana applauded the initiative, stating, “These sessions are instrumental in refining teaching methodologies and aligning our faculty’s professional capabilities with modern educational demands. This collaboration with HEC marks a significant stride toward elevating academic excellence.”  he said.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan