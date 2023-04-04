MNA Nafeesa Shah pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on 44th martyrdom anniversary

SUKKUR, Apr 04 (APP): Deputy Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Tuesday said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country the Constitution of 1973, nuclear technology, empowered youth, established heavy industry, developed agriculture, framed the labour laws and made poor peasants masters of their land through land reforms.

While talking to the media on the occasion of Bhutto’s 44th martyrdom anniversary, she said the former prime minister ZAB fought for the rights of the downtrodden and opened jobs for the jobless, educated youth in different departments.

“A great politician(Bhutto) who made Pakistan prosperous with revolutionary steps was assassinated under an international conspiracy on the pretext of a false case,” she added.

Dr Nafeesa said that Bhutto’s philosophy still ruled the hearts of people. Benazir Bhutto truly followed the footsteps of her father, she added.