24.6 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticMNA Jamal Raisani inaugurates Futsal Ground
Domestic

MNA Jamal Raisani inaugurates Futsal Ground

6
- Advertisement -
QUETTA, May 08 (APP):Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani inaugurated Futsal Ground at Jatak Stop near  Sariab Mill Road Quetta on Thursday.
Addressing at the ceremony, Pakistan People Party (PPP)’s central leader Nawabzada Jamal Raisani said that measures are being taken to provide sports facilities to youth to enhance their talents to  take part in international games.
He said that youth would be promoted in the field of education along with sports, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also a young man and his focus is also on youth and sports.
He said that the leadership of the PPP has the ability to solve the problems of the youth of Balochistan.
Local leaders of the PPP, officials of the sports department and others were also present on this occasion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan