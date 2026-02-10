MNA, DC Murree visit families of victims martyred in Islamabad terror attack

MURREE, Feb 10 (APP): Member of the National Assembly Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Raza Tanveer Sipra, on Tuesday visited the homes of the families of three persons who were martyred in the Tarlai Mosque terrorist attack in Islamabad.

During the visit, they expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved families, offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and assured them of full solidarity in their hour of grief.

They said the entire nation strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism and that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

The delegation assured the families of all possible support from the government, saying the state would not abandon the families of the martyrs and would utilise all available resources to address their problems.