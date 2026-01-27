Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Mirza Ishtiaq Baig holds reception in honor of renowned fashion designer Mahmood Bhatti

KARACHI, Jan 27 (APP):Honorary Consul General of Morocco in Pakistan, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, has said that through Pakistan’s fashion industry, we can play an important role in improving the country’s economy by earning huge foreign exchange.
He was speaking at a ceremony held at his residence in honor of Pakistan’s internationally renowned fashion designer Mahmood Bhatti, which was organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Film and TV Journalists Association.
Mirza Ishtiaq Baig further said that in collaboration with Mahmood Bhatti, we are also planning to hold a Pakistani fashion show in Morocco and a Moroccan fashion show in Pakistan to promote Pakistan’s fashion industry.
 On this occasion, Member of the National Assembly and Honorary Consul General of Yemen Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Film star Javed Sheikh, fashion designer Nadeem Moazji, Hameed Aslam, Azhar Zia, Zulfiqar Halipota, Pakistan Film and TV Journalists Association Chairman Athar Javed Sufi, and President Abdul Wasi Qureshi were also present.
