“Mirpur AJK Food Crackdown:Several Fined,Substandard Food Destroyed”

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Jul 25 (APP):AJK District Mirpur Food Authority on Friday conducted surprise raids in the wake of the continual operation to check the quality of the edibles at the food stores and cooked food outlets in the city.

A Special Food Authority team comprising Food Controller/Food Safety Officer Syed Adnan Ali Naqvi, Assistant Food Safety Officers Asif Riaz and Asif Mughal, and supporting staff inspected general stores, fast food centers, and refreshment points of Mirpur city and destroyed, on the spot, substandard food items besides imposing fines for violating the standing instructions, a spokesman of the department told APP on Friday.

Several food business operators were booked after samples of snacks were obtained and sent to the laboratory for analysis for further necessary action, the spokesman said.

The Food Authority District Mirpur has, meanwhile, warned that no one could be allowed to play with the precious lives of the public. “The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority District Mirpur is always striving to serve the public, ensuring hygienic edibles to the consumers, the spokesman asserted.