Mirpur-AJK District achieves 100 percent target of 4-day national polio eradication drive

MIRPUR, Oct 17 (APP):District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja said here on Friday that the state Health Department has achieved 100 percent of its target as the four-day national polio-eradication campaign from October 13 to 16 concluded successfully in Mirpur district.

“During the four-day polio eradication campaign, 76,656 children of Mirpur district were administered polio and vitamin A drops, for which 440 mobile teams of the Public Health Department across the district visited door to door to administer polio drops to children up to the age of five during the campaign,” the DHO told APP here on Friday.

Mobile paramedical teams of the State Health Department at 42 fixed centers and 14 transit units of health centers across the district successfully completed the polio eradication campaign, he said.

District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja further said that polio was a dangerous and life-threatening disease that causes permanent disability in children. “During the campaign, full support was received from the district administration, police, and other supporting institutions,” he underlined, adding that the public, realizing their responsibility, also showed responsibility in getting the polio vaccines administered to their children under the age of five years.

Dr. Fida said that following mutual cooperation of the Health Department, administration, and other institutions, the polio campaign in Azad Jammu Kashmir always remained successful, turning Azad Jammu Kashmir into an absolutely polio-free region for the last 25 years, he concluded.