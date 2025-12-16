Minorities minister highlights religious harmony at Christmas event

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 16 (APP): Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday evening attended a Christmas celebration as chief guest at a local hotel, where he extended greetings to the Christian community and highlighted the message of peace, love and brotherhood associated with Christmas.

The provincial minister cut a Christmas cake and congratulated the community, saying Pakistan was home to followers of different religions who enjoyed complete religious freedom.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had repeatedly stated, including on the floor of the provincial assembly, that minorities were a source of pride for her, adding that she was taking practical steps for their welfare and regularly participated in minority religious festivals.

Sardar Arora said the chief minister would attend a Christmas ceremony at the Church of Pakistan in Lahore on December 22. He added that Christmas celebrations had formally begun across the province from December 14.

Referring to related activities, he said a rally was organised from Cathedral Church, Regal Chowk to Liberty Chowk, Lahore, as a demonstration of interfaith harmony.

The minister said places of worship, including gurdwaras and temples that had remained closed since independence, had not only been reopened but were also being renovated.

He stressed that projecting Pakistan’s positive image was a shared national responsibility and called for collective efforts to promote interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.