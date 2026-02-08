Sunday, February 8, 2026
Minor motorcyclist killed in road accident

6
FAISALABAD, Feb 08 (APP): A minor motorcyclist was hit to death in a road traffic accident in the area of Jaranwala Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Chak No.60-GB. As a result, 12-year-old motorcyclist Muhammad Usman, a resident of Chak No.102-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
Rescue 1122 shifted the corpse to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala while the area police started investigation, he added.
