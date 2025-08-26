Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeDomesticMinor killed after being hit by water tanker in Layyah
Domestic

Minor killed after being hit by water tanker in Layyah

13
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Aug 26 (APP):A minor boy died after being hit by a water tanker on Faisalabad road near Azam Chowk in Layyah,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,the accident occurred due to the negligence of the tanker driver who hit him and fled from the scene after the incident.As a result Abdul Manan(5) died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body Tehsil Headquaters Hospital(THQ).
Police launched an investigation and started tracing the suspect through available checkpoints.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan