Minor girl sustain severe burn injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, Jan 22 (APP):A nine-year-old girl sustained severe burn injuries when igniting fire with petrol at Hattiyan Stop village in Shehr Sultan.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the little girl named Bushra Bibi, daughter of Imran Hussain was allegedly assisting her family when she sustained burns. About 90 percent of her body underwent burn injuries, said officials.

In precarious condition, she was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. Shehr Sultan police are investigating the incident.