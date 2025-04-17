Minor dies after falling in open manhole

- Advertisement -

CHICHAWATNI, Apr 17 (APP):A child on Thursday died as he fell into the open manhole in a nearby village.

The police spokesman said that the incident occurred in Government Girls Primary School, Village, 12/ L .

A five-year-old child, namely Osama fell into the manhole while playing, he added.

The Resuse 1122 team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the manhole.

The District Education Officer (EDO), Elementary, Sahiwal took notice of the incident and suspended the School’s Principal and ordered for investigation.